Pakistan flag, returned from 3-month space tour, handed over to Pakistan embassy in Beijing

APP News Agency

28th Sep, 2021. 04:23 pm

BEIJING: Pakistan’s national flag that was carried to the Chinese space station onboard the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft was handed to the Embassy of Pakistan at a special hatch-opening ceremony at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

The national flags of Pakistan and China were sent by China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) to outer space to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque, Secretary of CAST Zhao Xiaojin; Director-General of CMSA Hao Chun; Deputy Chief Designer of China Manned Space Program Yang Liwei and other officials attended the event.

The flags were sent aboard the Long March-2F carrier rocket on June 17, 2021, and returned via Shenzhou-12, China’s manned spacecraft after staying in space for three months.

Shenzhou-12 space mission carried three Chinese astronauts to space for building Tiangong, a Chinese space station that is expected to be completed next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque congratulated CMSA, CAST and other Chinese research institutions for the successful manned space mission.

He said that the space journey of the two national flags was a demonstration of a unique friendship between Pakistan and China and a befitting way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Ambassador Moin expressed confidence that China and Pakistan would further build on their cooperation in space exploration in the future for mutual benefit and experience sharing.

Meanwhile, in addition to the national flags, experimental items for science education and crop seeds were also carried to space onboard the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

22 mins ago
Shehbaz has not been acquitted of money laundering charges: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar...
2 hours ago
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said it is in talks with the Taliban-led Afghanistan to...
3 hours ago
Pakistan to start COVID vaccination of children aged 12 years and older

Pakistan will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 years...
3 hours ago
Zubair Umar leaked video: Avari Hotels management responds to the scandal

The Avari hotel management breaks silence about the recent leaked video controversy...
4 hours ago
Usman Mirza pleads not guilty in couple sexual harassment case

A local court in Islamabad has indicted seven accused, including Usman Mirza,...
4 hours ago
Ailing comedian Umer Sharif heads to Washington

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif is leaving for the US today (Tuesday) after...