Pakistan Furniture Council to participate in Dubai Expo 2020

Talking to a delegation of furniture exporters led by Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq Kamboh, PFC chief executive officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the Dubai Expo would not only attract international buyers and investors but also help explore foreign markets for Pakistani furniture.

The UAE furniture market was expected to reach around Dh11,000 million in terms of revenue by the next year. Although PFC would face tough competition both from unorganised sector and organised furniture markets, it tries to capture its share by showing top class collection of luxury brands of Pakistan’s handmade furniture suitable to every clients.

The PFC chief said the rise in the number of online market players catering to the demand for wooden products and accessories was also expected to have an impact on the furniture markets.

The Dubai Expo would also provide opportunities to young designers and architects to study the new trends in the furniture industry, he said, adding that the furniture council firmly believed in Pakistan’s economic potential and investment opportunities, and would continue to work towards a sustained economic and social uplift of the country.

He was confident that the Dubai Expo would also attract investors to come and explore the untapped business and tourism potentials of Pakistan.

Ashfaq said that the Pakistan Pavilion at the expo has been designed and curated by a team of leading architects, designers, visual artists and researchers, which portrayed the hidden treasures of Pakistan through an immersive multi-sensory experience to explore the country’s cultural diversity, craftsmanship, economic potential and the dynamism of its people.