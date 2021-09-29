Pakistan keen to help Afghanistan overcome economic challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is keen to support the people of Afghanistan to overcome their economic challenges, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting held to discuss the bilateral economic cooperation with Afghanistan, Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan highlighted the importance of bilateral economic assistance for Afghanistan in the context of the current situation.

It was further discussed that to save the lives and livelihood of the Afghan people, immediate technical and financial support is required on a humanitarian basis.

The minister also said Pakistan has already implemented 20 projects, costing $148.35 million in various sectors, including education, health, and infrastructure, while nine other projects costing $221.83 million are under execution in Afghanistan.

Pakistan also provides 3,000 Allama Muhammad Iqbal scholarships to Afghan students in various disciplines, he said.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that the reports regarding a severe food crisis for over 14 million Afghan people are alarming.

Expressing his concern over the situation, the minister stressed on the need to provide support and solidarity of the international community for the people of Afghanistan.

SBP Governor Reza Baqir presented various options to support Da Afghanistan Bank (central bank) for its smooth functioning; and to achieve price stability and help manage economic fluctuations.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed W Yusuf said that a coordinated effort is the need of the hour to avoid overlapping of resources.

He said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Security Division has also started consultations with various stakeholders for workable policy options.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) for arranging the meeting for a meaningful consultation with all the relevant stakeholders.

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and other senior officials attended the meeting.