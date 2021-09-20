Pakistan observes a decline in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported less than 50 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over a month.

40 more patients fell victim to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the country, stated the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

However, the country last reported 46 deaths on August 4.

Whereas, 51,348 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,167 resumed positive.

Pakistan’s current COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 4.22%.

So far, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has extended to 27,246 and the total number of cases has extended to 1,226,008, while 1,135,038 people have recovered from the virus.

The current rate of active cases stands at 63,724. The active cases have dropped constantly over the last week.

However, amongst the active cases, 4,840 patients are below critical care.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 29,761 in Sindh, 22,484 in Punjab, 7,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,829 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 329 in Balochistan, 204 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 1,042 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

COVID-19 infections are declining in Pakistan, with 2,760 new infections reported on a normal day.

That’s 47% of the peak the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has managed at least 72,986,511 doses of COVID vaccines.

Presumptuous every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have to inoculate about 16.9% of the country’s populace.

Furthermore, during the last week, Pakistan averaged about 837,507 doses managed each day.

At the mentioned vaccine rate, it will take an additional 52 days to direct enough doses for another 10% of the population.