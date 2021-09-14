Pakistan qualifies for Round 8 in Asian Volleyball Championship

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Sep, 2021. 12:06 am
Pakistan qualifies for Round 8 in Asian Volleyball Championship

Pakistan suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat from Iran in the Asian Volleyball Championship, qualified for the ‘Round-8’ after winning the first two matches.

Pakistan defeated Thailand and Hong Kong on 12th and 13th September respectively in the competition played in Japan.

All the teams that have qualified for round-8 will be divided into two groups to play a classification round.

