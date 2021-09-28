Pakistan Railways will soon become a profitable organisation: minister

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways would soon become a profitable organisation, a government official said.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said that it was a public-private partnership project and was expected to be completed in 18 to 24 months.

Swati said that the KCR would be a state-of-the-art project with all modern facilities, including fast electric trains.

Besides KCR, there were seven other big federal government’s development projects in the pipeline for Karachi.

The PTI government was writing a new chapter in the history of Karachi, as it was the most important city of the country, he said and recalled the grandeur of the city during the 70s when he was a student in Karachi by mentioning the tram service.

He regretted instead of further development, the international city has been ruined during the last 40 years.

Swati said that in the 60s, Pakistan Railways coaches were much better than those of Iran and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the Green Line Bus Service would formally be operational in November this year.

The K-4 Karachi Bulk Water Supply project would start supplying water to Karachi in October 2023.

The work on ‘Freight Corridor’ project would start soon, as a feasibility study had already been completed and a proposal had also been received from a Chinese company, in this regard, he added.

Umar said that such innovations could do a lot in different sectors of the country, despite limited resources.

Many development projects have been launched and many have to be initiated for Karachi by the federal government. The work on the development projects in other 14 priority districts of Sindh were also in full swing, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of national and provincial assemblies and a large number of the party office-bearers.