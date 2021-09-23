Pakistan selected as a member of IAEA’s board of governors

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Sep, 2021. 08:52 pm
iaea

In acknowledgment of Islamabad’s assistance in the nonviolent use of nuclear technology, Pakistan has been selected as a member of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years.

However, Pakistan has been selected 20 times to the board in the past and has frolicked a dynamic role in the preparation of the agency’s policies and programs.

Pakistan was last chosen as a member of the IAEA in 2018.

Out of the agency’s 170 member countries, the board contains 35 members, out of which 11 are nominated to the IAEA’s board of governors every two years.

Furthermore, the IAEA is an international organization that pursues to encourage the diplomatic use of nuclear energy and constrain its use for any military perseverance, containing nuclear weapons.

 

