Pakistan Shaheens to tour Sri Lanka from Oct 28 to Nov 15

Pakistan Shaheens will visit Sri Lanka next month to play two four-day and three 50-over matches against Sri Lanka A. The tour is scheduled from October 28 to November 15.

Pakistan Shaheens will land in Colombo on October 21. The series will be played under strict COVID-19 rules.

The Shaheens will go against Sri Linka A in two four-day matches from October 28 to November 7 in Kandy.

After that, the teams will go head-to-head in three 50-over match series. However, the venue for the one-day series is yet to be confirmed in due course.

Pakistan will leave for UAE on October 14

The Pakistan men’s cricket team will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 14 to take part in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2021.

As per the details, the Pakistani team will undergo the first training session on October 16 after going through COVID-19 protocols.

The T20 World Cup will start from October 17 with qualifiers while the Super 12 will commence from October 23.

Pakistani team will start their campaign against India on October 24 in UAE. They will play 2 warm-up matches on October 18 and 20 against West Indies and South Africa respectively.