Pakistan to make important chages to T20 WC squad

After some of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad members showed poor performance during National T20 Cup, PCB has decided to make important changes to the 15-man national squad.

According to sources, former Pakistan skipper Shoiab Malik is likely to be included in the squad, while Azam Khan and Shoaib Maqsood are likely to be dropped due to poor performance.

Muhammad Husnain’s chances of staying in the 15-man squad are also low as he is also not performing well in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

PCB chief selector Muhammad Waseem held a meeting with skipper Babar Azam and six other selectors on making changes to the squad last night.

“The chief selector has told players to perform fearlessly in the T20 National Cup, saying that it will not serve as anyone’s trial,” said sources.

Azam Khan, who is said to be an aggressive batsman, only managed to score 35 runs in the last three matches with an average of 11.66 runs.

Shoaib Maqsood has only scored 42 runs in the last three matches with an average of 14 runs.

On the other hand, Husnain only played two matches but has given 80 runs with only four wickets so far.

Shahnawaz Dahani has also taken only four wickets but has managed to give away only 63 runs.

Shoaib Malik has played only one match so far and has scored 24 runs.