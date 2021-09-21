Pakistan to spend on health sector in 2021-22, Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar stated that the government would devote Rs 73.9 billion to spend on the health sector in different health schemes during the current fiscal year.

However, he said in the current year’s Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2021-2022, Rs 21.7 billion had been allotted to the Ministry of National Health Services, a guideline for 40 new and ongoing schemes.

According to a press release, in a high-level policy evaluation meeting, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar made a comprehensive assessment of the new and ongoing health schemes that had established federal funding in the existing and preceding fiscal years here.

Asad stated this was a 50 percent upsurge from the budget apportioned to the Ministry last year.

Whereas Rs 2 billion had been allocated to health projects under the Finance Division, Rs 4.4 billion to health projects under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, and Rs 2.8 billion to health projects under Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, totaling Rs 30.9 billion dedicated for enhanced health facilities for the people of Pakistan.

The minister said these health schemes comprised revolutionary 16 new health facilities and two up-gradation projects, accomplishment and installation of three new health facilities and 10 advanced facilities in the current year, and conclusion of 12 new and nine elevated health facilities in 2023.

He said these comprised of the formation of a Centre of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi, a state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency Centre at PIMS Islamabad, Upgradation of Neurology and Nephrology Departments of PIMS, Establishment of Polyclinics, a 200-bedded hospital in Skardu and a Medical and Nursing College and a Cardiac Hospital in Gilgit, Atomic energy commission hospitals’ upgradations in AJK, Karachi, Bahawalpur, and Lahore.

Funding was also delivered for cultivating the public health scrutiny system across the country.