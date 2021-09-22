Pakistan to stay in European Union’s GSP list

Pakistan to maintain the Generalized Preferential System Plus (GSP-Plus) status in European

Unions.

European Union published a statement, in which the EU has presented six new agreements for Pakistan that are connected to providing services to people with physical disabilities, tackling climate change, and child labor.

“In the latest review, Pakistan’s individual status was not discussed. The discussion revolved around new conditions in GSP Plus, which include the six new aforementioned conventions,” the statement said.

Today we propose to update our GSP rules to promote sustainable development in low-income countries. Learn more about the Generalised Scheme of Preferences ↓ #EUTrade pic.twitter.com/hEtpAMZG04 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 22, 2021

However, it has also offered new GSP rules in order to ease the low-income countries.

Previously in March 2020, the EU protracted Pakistan s GSP plus status till 2022.

Whereas, the Foreign Office (FO) excluded the news item by an Indian News Agency venturing extraction of Pakistan’s GSP+ status is fictitious and a continuance of India’s malevolent propaganda against Pakistan.

In a declaration, the FO spokesperson said, “Even after India’s disinformation campaign being unearthed globally as a result of EU DisinfoLab report, the Indian state and obliging Indian media remain busy in concocting baseless stories against Pakistan.”