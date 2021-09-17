Pakistan vows to avert emerging food crisis in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed the commitment to play its role in supporting the World Food Programme to uplift the people of Afghanistan from humanitarian crisis.

Talking to WFP Pakistan country director Chris Kaye, who called on him, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that the population of Afghanistan was approximately 3.9 million and their wheat requirement was estimated at 6.8 million tonnes, a statement issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research said.

The minister said the government will provide all the necessary support to ensure that a humanitarian food crisis does not arise in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research was committed to providing support to the World Food Programme to enable it to avert a humanitarian crisis brewing in Afghanistan.

Kaye, speaking on the occasion, said that the WFP aims at providing sufficient food nutrition to Afghanistan.

The current issue was providing timely food nutrition to the people of Afghanistan and, in this regard, Pakistan can be of crucial importance, he added.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to increase coordination to address the food shortage issue in Afghanistan.