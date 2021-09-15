Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PCB releases schedule for Ban tour

The Pakistan men’s national team will visit Bangladesh after five years to play three T20Is and two ICC World Test Championship matches after the ICC T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

As per a statement of the PCB, this tour is part of the Future Tours Programme. The tour will commence with the T20I series, of which the first T20I will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on November 19.

The second and third T20Is will be played on November 20 and 22 respectively, according to the statement.

The statement further said that Pakistan and Bangladesh will travel to Chattogram to play the first of the two-match Test series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30.

“This match will see the two sides face-off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs,” said PCB.

The final test match will be played in Dhaka from December 4-8.

Pakistan is currently ranked second in the ICC World Test Championship with one win in two matches, while Bangladesh is yet to start its journey.

“Pakistan have immaculate record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive record in the T20Is against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 12 matches,” the statement said.

The date of the national team’s departure will be announced in due course.

Fixtures

19 Nov – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

20 Nov – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

22 Nov – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

26-30 Nov – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

4-8 Dec – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka