Pakistan vs New Zealand: Matt Henry wants to go sightseeing, taste national cuisine

New Zealand has arrived in Pakistan after nearly 18 years for a series. New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry says he wants to make his trip to Pakistan a memorable one.

New Zealand visited Pakistan last time in 2003 for a five-match ODI series.

While talking to The News on Sunday, Henry expressed his desire delicious Pakistani fid and go sightseeing. “I have heard a lot about country’s offering a lot to tourists,” he said.

The fast bowler said that the NZ team was in quarantine. they have heard a lot about Pakistani food. “I am looking forward to having local cuisine of our liking. We have heard a lot about the Pakistani food and would order these once we get out of isolation,” he said.

While speaking about the Men in Green, Henry said that they got more experience than us.

“The Pakistan team is an experienced one comparing to what we have got. The team has depth backed by an exciting fast bowling attack,” he said, adding that Pakistan is “lucky to have the services of serious talent in fast bowling.”

While talking about Black Caps, he said that the team has youngsters who are eager to prove their skills. They want to make up after the team lost the T20I series against Bangladesh.

He further added that the pitches in Bangladesh were tough to play which has made the Black Caps tough.

Henry also said that Pakistan would be tough to beat at their home. However, he said that Black Caps will not feel far from home the pitches here are good for batting.

“We are coming out of conditions that were far tougher. Scoring runs and playing shots were never easier in Bangladesh. We expect better playing conditions in Pakistan as the wickets are suitable for stroke play,” he said.

The fast bowler said that Pakistan is the country that loves cricket.

“Wherever they are, they love cricket. I have the experience of playing against Pakistan during the 2019 World Cup in front of a crowd that almost looked like playing in Pakistan. The fans were so enthusiastic and passionate about cricket. I would love to play in front of a sizable gathering here,” he added.

He remembers Babar Azam’s amazing century, which helped Pakistan defeat New Zealand. Babar Azam, he remarked, was an intriguing talent to watch.

Henry said it was nice to start practicing for the World Cup in the region when asked about his team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup.

“We have some newcomers who really require such exposure. With more guys joining us for the series, hopefully, we would be in a far better frame of mind to make an impact in the T20 series which would be a great experience for the next month’s T20 World Cup.”