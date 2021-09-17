Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series trophy revealed

The trophy for the Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series was unveiled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, both were present during the unveiling.

The trophy was unveiled hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the national team kits for the ODI series, which is slated to begin from today.

Osaka Batteries presents J. Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series 2021 trophy unveiling ceremony #PAKvNZ | #HarHaalMainCricket | #HoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/V7Uo1AlYpt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 16, 2021

The new kit has several different shades of green color, from dark to light tone.

The PCB shared the pictures of skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, and Hasan Ali in the new kit on Twitter. The board said, “Unveiling Pakistan’s new ODI kit!”

Earlier this week, the PCB also announced the 12-Man squad for the first ODI against New Zealand.

The first match between the two teams will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today at 2:30 pm.

Pakistan cricket team selectors had earlier this month named 20 players for the three-match series.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood had been included in the squad, while middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah had been recalled to the squad.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 19 and 21, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from September 25 to October 3.