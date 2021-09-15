Pakistan vs New Zealand: PCB announces Playing XII for first ODI

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 03:56 pm
Pakistan vs New Zealand: PCB announces Playing XII for first ODI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the Playing XII for the ODI against New Zealand scheduled on September 17.

Playing XI will be selected from the announced 12 players selected for the first ODI who are Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid.

Few players did not make it to the final Playing XII including Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani.

The second and third ODIs are scheduled on September 19 and 21 and will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The five T20Is will be hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and will be played from September 25 to October 3.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Ramiz Raja shares his views on Pakistan-India bilateral series

New Zealand has arrived in Pakistan after nearly 18 years for a...
7 hours ago
Pakistan Cricket Board Launches its Official Merchandise Store

New Zealand has arrived in Pakistan after nearly 18 years for a...
7 hours ago
Glenn Pocknall: New Zealand can easily defeat Pakistan

New Zealand has arrived in Pakistan after nearly 18 years for a...
7 hours ago
Zafar Gohar takes 6 wickets in County Championship

New Zealand has arrived in Pakistan after nearly 18 years for a...
8 hours ago
Ijaz Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed highly praise ‘quality’ U-19 spinners

New Zealand has arrived in Pakistan after nearly 18 years for a...
10 hours ago
Mohammad Amir decides not to take PCB domestic contract

New Zealand has arrived in Pakistan after nearly 18 years for a...