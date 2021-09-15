Pakistan vs New Zealand: PCB announces Playing XII for first ODI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the Playing XII for the ODI against New Zealand scheduled on September 17.
Playing XI will be selected from the announced 12 players selected for the first ODI who are Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid.
Few players did not make it to the final Playing XII including Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani.
The second and third ODIs are scheduled on September 19 and 21 and will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The five T20Is will be hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and will be played from September 25 to October 3.
