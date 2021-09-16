Pakistan vs New Zealand: Punjab govt seeks Pak Army, Rangers help for security

As the highly-anticipated cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand commences tomorrow, the Punjab government has asked the Pakistan Army and Rangers to provide security.

The Black Caps landed in the country on September 12 after nearly 18 years after the foreign security experts verified the security arrangements for the team.

The last international team to visit Pakistan was Sri Lanka in 2009. After that, no international team visited the country for the series after Sri Lankan players were attacked by the terrorists.

This time, there will be heavy security around the Pindi Cricket Stadium for the first One Day International (ODI).

Paramilitary force and law enforcement agencies have already started the security arrangements for the T20 International series slated to start from September 25 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. There will be tight security in and around the ground.

The Punjab Home Department has asked Lahore police to prepare a foolproof security plan for the cricket series.

As a part of the plan, Pakistan Army and Rangers officials toured the Gaddafi Stadium and devised plans to deploy the troops at the roads leading to the stadium and players’ dressing rooms.

New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the hosts.

Schedule

Sept 17 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 19 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 21 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 25 – 1st T20I, Lahore

Sept 26 – 2nd T20I, Lahore

Sept 29 – 3rd T20I, Lahore

Oct 01 – 4th T20I, Lahore

Oct 03 – 5th T20I, Lahore