Pakistan vs New Zealand: Ramiz ‘extremely unhappy’ over DRS mishap

The newly elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja is reportedly angry over the board’s failure to obtain the Decision Review System (DRS) for the New Zealand Series.

According to the report, the PCB will have to bear huge financial losses as a result of the non-availability of the DRS for the most anticipated series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Last week, the PCB announced that the status of the ODI series has been changed and will not count in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

According to the details, the PCB’s Commercial Department was in charge of signing the contract with the crew, but the board was left red-faced because plans were not done in time.

The first ODI against New Zealand will be played on September 17 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.