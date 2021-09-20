Pakistan vs New Zealand: Sudden end to series is a real shame says Williamson
The impact of New Zealand‘s decision to cancel the Pakistan tour will be short-lived, according to captain Kane Williamson, who described the abrupt cancellation as a “real shame.”
In an interview with Sportstar, the skipper said: “I don’t know much about the details. Everything happened suddenly.”
“I don’t know the details [of pullout]. It was a sudden call, but obviously, a real shame,” he said, adding that cricket in Pakistan is an amazing thing and supported by the masses.
Williamson, who is currently in Dubai for IPL, says that he will find more details regarding the sudden pull-out.
Williamson said: “Cricket is very popular in Pakistan and there is so much passion there and I think the guys will be gutted to not have started and played the whole series.”
Shedding light on the much-awaited series, the 31-year-old right-handed batsman said: “I was very happy that the series is being played in Pakistan. I know our team was looking forward to the series.”
He further added that the decision to withdraw from the tour was not the players’ alone. The government made the decision.
“You want to be playing the game in all countries. It is an international game and there is so much passion for it around the world, particularly in Pakistan,” Williamson was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.
The cricketer maintained that players’ safety is paramount and when “you hear messages going through from the government, it is certainly above the players’ heads.”
“The players were ready to go to the ground, however, things changed all of a sudden,” Williamson reiterated.
“It will not have lasting effects. Soon there will be cricket in Pakistan,” the Kiwi skipper said.
