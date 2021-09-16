Pakistan vs New Zealand: Tom Blundell ruled out of ODI series

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 03:40 pm
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Tom Blundell ruled out of ODI series

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to a left quad strain, the Black Caps said ahead of their first match in Rawalpindi against Pakistan on Friday.

After completing his required isolation, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was originally selected for the subsequent Twenty20 series against Pakistan, will join the one-day team ahead of the second match.

“Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he’s a quality player with a diverse skill-set,” stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall said in a team statement on Thursday.

“He’ll remain with the squad and we’re hopeful he’ll be available again for the T20I series.

“With Tom out, we do lose our first choice backup wicket-keeping option.

“However, there are several guys in the squad with keeping experience and we’ll ensure they do the necessary work at training to be up to speed if called upon.”

Pocknall and Shane Jurgensen will be coaching the Black Caps in Pakistan after regular coach Grey Stead did not travel with the team.

Blundell got the injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh, which they lost by 3-2.

“The injury is not quite where we want it so we think it’s best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead,” physio Nishil Shah said.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

53 mins ago
Waqar Younis names Wasim Akram for Pakistan’s head coach

Pakistan’s former bowling coach, Waqar Younis believes that former pacer, Wasim Akram...
1 hour ago
Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima delivers Shane Warne's iconic delivery

Pakistan's spinner, Ghulam Fatima successfully managed to recreate the iconic delivery of...
2 hours ago
Ramiz Raja is bringing a post of ‘Director Cricket’ in PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja is interested in bringing a...
3 hours ago
India’s ODI tour of New Zealand suspended

India’s tour of New Zealand later this year has been suspended until...
4 hours ago
Tom Latham: ‘Excited to be here in Pakistan and see enthusiastic crowd’

New Zealand skipper, Tom Latham is excited to see the Pakistani crowd...
4 hours ago
Babar Azam: ‘Misbah and Waqar's resignation has put more responsibility on me’

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam said that Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis exit has...