Pakistan vs New Zealand: Tom Blundell ruled out of ODI series

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to a left quad strain, the Black Caps said ahead of their first match in Rawalpindi against Pakistan on Friday.

After completing his required isolation, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was originally selected for the subsequent Twenty20 series against Pakistan, will join the one-day team ahead of the second match.

“Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he’s a quality player with a diverse skill-set,” stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall said in a team statement on Thursday.

“He’ll remain with the squad and we’re hopeful he’ll be available again for the T20I series.

“With Tom out, we do lose our first choice backup wicket-keeping option.

“However, there are several guys in the squad with keeping experience and we’ll ensure they do the necessary work at training to be up to speed if called upon.”

Pocknall and Shane Jurgensen will be coaching the Black Caps in Pakistan after regular coach Grey Stead did not travel with the team.

Blundell got the injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh, which they lost by 3-2.

“The injury is not quite where we want it so we think it’s best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead,” physio Nishil Shah said.