Pakistan will provide facilities to foreign investors, PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that Pakistan will provide facilities and business opportunities to foreign investors.

Presently the prime minister is in Dushanbe to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

While addressing an event where businessmen from Pakistan and Tajikistan were in attending, the premier said he wanted to speak to a joint meeting of businessmen from both countries.

“I believe we have representatives of 67 Pakistani companies here in Dushanbe. They come from different fields, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and logistics,” he added.

The prime minister stated that the price of electricity was too high in Pakistan. “We want the KASA 1,000 energy project to be completed soon,” he said.

PM stated, “There are lots of opportunities related to the clean energy projects in Tajikistan.”

He stretched an invite to Tajikistan’s businessmen to finance in Pakistan, adding that the Pakistani government was generating prospects and eliminating sprints for its own business community as well.

“We will provide every help possible to investors in Pakistan,” said the prime minister.

PM Imran Khan momentarily spoke on the Afghanistan issue, saying that peace in the country was dynamic for the district’s development.