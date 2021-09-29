Pakistan withdraws ban on poultry exports to Afghanistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has withdrawn a ban on the exports of poultry and poultry products to Afghanistan, a diplomat said.

“It would not only reduce the prices of poultry in Afghanistan but would also ensure the supply of fresh chicken and eggs to the general population,” Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq said in a twitter post.

He also said Pakistan was also working with the large poultry businesses to invest in joint ventures with the Afghan traders so that the indigenous production of poultry in Afghanistan was increased to the self-sufficiency level.