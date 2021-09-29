Pakistan withdraws ban on poultry exports to Afghanistan: envoy
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has withdrawn a ban on the exports of poultry and poultry products to Afghanistan, a diplomat said.
“It would not only reduce the prices of poultry in Afghanistan but would also ensure the supply of fresh chicken and eggs to the general population,” Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq said in a twitter post.
He also said Pakistan was also working with the large poultry businesses to invest in joint ventures with the Afghan traders so that the indigenous production of poultry in Afghanistan was increased to the self-sufficiency level.
Read More
Pakistan is a land of opportunities: Dawood
DUBAI: Pakistan is all set to showcase its investment and tourism potential...
Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
RIYADH: A surge in Tesla shares pushed the net worth of Elon...
QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 29th September 2021
QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 29th September 2021) 24k gram...
Goldman cuts China growth forecasts as power cuts start to bite
Goldman Sachs has lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as...
UN chief calls for accelerated action on jobs, social protection
UNITED NATIONS: Investing in job-rich growth, social protection and a just transition...