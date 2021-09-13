Pakistani designers who are acing the game

Pakistan is home to a huge number of capable fashion designers who are making waves and creating their own lanes with designs that are equally inventive and exquisite. Presenting everything from wearable everyday pieces to luxe bridal couture, each designer has a unique style to offer, each better than the other. These fashion creators are no stranger to international runways and certainly know how to come up with a visually stylish narrative that will appeal to the discerning eye.

While numerous modistes are reigning over the fashion scape of Pakistan, here are our top 4 picks of fashion designers who have totally wowed us with their unparalleled creativity!

Demesne Couture (Aena Khan; Beenish Naveed and Fatima Sultan)

Vibrant, dreamy, and oh-so-creative, Demesne Couture is a force to be reckoned with! From showcasing organza drenched in a kaleidoscope of colors to mindless doodles being incorporated into fabrics and cuts, the brand offers everything from visionary semi-formals to timeless bridal couture.

In case you don’t know, their pastel tie and dye saris were a viral sensation last year and they had to stop taking orders to keep up with the demand. Talk about being a trendsetter!

Zara Shahjahan

Best known for intricate and minimalistic design aesthetics, Zara Shahjahan knows a thing or two about making a seamless classy statement. When you think of the brand, the first few things that come to mind are floral mania, matching separates, and everything vintage. With a name that is synonymous with grace and sophistication, Shahjahan’s label dabbles in both bridal and couture, however her specialty lies in luxury pret.

Remember the 90s printed shalwar kameez trend? Yep, Zara Shahjahan bought it back!

Elan (Khadijah Shah)

Khadijah Shah’s brainchild ‘Elan’ has a history of great collections and delivering some exceptionally creative fashion shoots. The opulent label’s design aesthetic mostly includes rich palettes, signature ivory cutwork, artisanal embellishments, and charming silhouettes. Being one of Pakistan’s finest fashion houses, the label recently dabbled into the trend of making fashion stories with its new campaign Shalimar, starring Adnan Malik and Mushk Kaleem as a fashionably avant-garde couple. With delicate pastel hues, schiffli detailing and intricate embroidery, the collection’s unveiling sure took our breath away!

MNR Designs (Mohsin Naveed Ranjha)

A prominent name in the Pakistani fashion fraternity and a celebrity favorite, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha weaves his magic and always leaves us spellbound with his ravishing attires and rustic color schemes. The Lahore-based designer, with his namesake fashion house, has made his mark in a short period of time. His signature style includes royal eastern silhouettes with traditional hand-embellished detailing which cater to both men and women. A definitive name on every brides-to-be list, MNR’s pieces deeply resonates with the real essence and old age charm of Pakistan heritage.