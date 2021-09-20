Pakistanis are curious about England’s tour re-confirmation
After getting disappointment from New Zealand by withdrawing their series on the last minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi, now Pakistani cricket fans are looking forward to England’s decision as they have not yet re-confirmed their tour.
England is scheduled to play two T20Is in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, next month.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after calling off their series in Pakistan citing security threats had placed things at stake for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as far as hosting international teams was concerned.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had decided to review their decision and security situation in Pakistan after the New Zealand government blames Pakistan for security loopholes.
However, Pakistani cricket fans are hopeful that England will tour Pakistan next month to play two T20Is.
Earlier this year, ECB confirmed their tour to Pakistan to play two T20Is on 13th and 14th October in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
