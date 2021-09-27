Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 4% for the third day, NCOC

Pakistan has recorded a drop in its daily COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 1,757 new infections during the last 24 hours, stated the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data.

According to the data issued by NCOC, as many as 48,732 coronavirus tests were led in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 1,757 came back positive, taking the total caseload to 1,240,425.

The positivity proportion positions at 3.60% across the country.

Previously, Pakistan’s positivity rate has declined to 4% for the first time in four months.

The number of active cases has dropped to 50,651, with the nationwide repossessions increasing to 1,162,177.

The active cases have dropped constantly for more than a week.

Whereas, among the active cases of the deadly virus, 4,033 patients are under critical care.

However, 31 more people lost their lives to coronavirus, ascending the national death tally to 27,597, stated the NCOC stats.

This makes it the third day the country has recounted less than 50 deaths in a single day.

COVID-19 infections are declining in Pakistan, with 2,118 new infections reported on average each day.

On the contrary, Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccination.

Pretentious every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have inoculated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

Furthermore, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses managed each day.