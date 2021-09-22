PBCC’s chairman: Ramiz Raja should increase blind cricketers salaries

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) chairman, Sultan Shah advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, to increase the salaries of blind cricketers.

In an interview, Sultan said that blind cricketer’s salaries are not enough and PCB should give an increment in their salaries just like domestic players.

Sultan Shah said, “PCB chairman increased salaries of domestic players so there must be an increase in salaries of blind cricketers,”

Talking about upcoming tours of Pakistan, Sultan said they are lined up to play against South Africa and India.

He said, “South Africa will tour Pakistan in January next year. India has asked for permission from its government to come to Pakistan. If they don’t come here, we’ll organize this series at a neutral venue as both teams are at the top in world blind cricket,”