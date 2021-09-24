PCB chairman, information minister considering launching new cricket channel

24th Sep, 2021. 12:11 pm
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry have exchanged thoughts on launching a new channel dedicated to cricket.

The news broke during a meeting between the two at the Federal Government of Information and Broadcasting, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Ramiz was elected as the PCB chairman on September 13. In his first press conference, he promised to bring back the glory that Pakistan cricket once enjoyed.

The PCB chairman stated that he will focus on maintaining consistency in the board’s policy, as well as improving club cricket, new talent, coaching, and the national cricket team’s performance.

Raja stated that he has both long-term and short-term aims for the Pakistani team.

