PCB fines Shaheen Shah Afridi and Azam Khan for violating code of conduct
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Southern Punjab’s, Azam Khan have been charged for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s code of conduct during the ongoing National T20 Cup 2021.
As per the PCB, Shaheen and Azam showed dissent at an umpire’s decision during their team’s matches against Southern Punjab and Balochistan, respectively.
Both the players have been fined 40% and 25% of their match-fees, respectively under Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.”
On the other hand, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined for Rupees 40,000 and 25,000, respectively for maintaining a slow over-rate.
Central Punjab was 3 overs short in the match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 2 overs short of their target in their match against Southern Punjab on Saturday.
Both the teams were fined under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.
