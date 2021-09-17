Pervez Hoodbhoy annoys netizens with burqa and hijab remarks

Despite claiming to be a progressive, Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy still believes it is OK to criticize women for their clothing choices.

Pervez Hoodbhoy made remarks regarding burqa and hijab that offended Netizens during a recent appearance on television. What did he say that enraged people? Women who wear burqas or hijabs are referred to be “not normal.”

“You hardly ever see a normal woman in the classes anymore. Almost all are burqa and hijab-clad. We rarely see them asking any questions in the class because they don’t have any confidence at all.”

When addressing how women’s extracurricular activities at university have diminished, the nuclear physicist came across the topic. He linked the change to women wearing burqas and hijabs.

According to him, “Hijab, burqa has become common in Quaid-e-Azam University, You won’t find a normal girl on the campus.”

"قائدِ اعظم یونیورسٹی میں حجاب، برقع عام ہو گیا ہے، اب تو آپ کو **نارمل** لڑکی شاد و نادر ہی نظر آتی ہیں۔ حجاب والی لڑکیوں کی ایکٹویٹی بہت گھٹ جاتی ہے۔"

The hashtag #HijabIsObligatory is currently trending on social media. These people haven’t gotten the memo that policing women’s dress isn’t acceptable.

It’s a good opportunity for everyone to think about how disrespectful it is to police women’s dress. Because the same ‘courtesy isn’t provided to men, the motivations for doing so are always centered in power.

If you’re wearing hijab and also wearing tight clothes and doing every evil deed which Allah swt has forbidden . So, sister, by wearing this hijab to who you are doing kindness to…… #HijabIsObligatory pic.twitter.com/dkcHePTNn1 — م (@ENainwa) September 16, 2021

Regardless of whether you have religious or egalitarian motivations. Keep in mind that we are totally responsible for ourselves.

Meanwhile, television host Kiran Naaz made a point of wearing a burqa in protest. This has been interpreted by many as an insult to Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy.