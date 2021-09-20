Pfizer-BioNTech claims vaccine safe for children aged 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech stated that their mutually manufactured coronavirus vaccine was safe and operational for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

However, Pakistan is one of the countries to administer Pfizer-BioNTech inoculation to school children.

In a united statement issued on Monday, both pharmaceutical companies stated: “In participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody response, using a 2-dose regimen of 10 micrograms.”

However, both the companies said that they envisioned handing over provisional data to supervisory bodies in the EU and the US, and other countries of the world as soon as possible.

More than 2,200 children took part in the sample testing.

Whereas, the children’s conventional two doses set apart 21 days. Older age groups normally receive two shots of 30 micrograms.

A smaller amount meant the children experienced fewer side effects, such as sore arms or aches than older age groups.

The statement comes as coronavirus cases among children are outpouring in the United States and in the world. Pakistan has also stated Covid-19 cases among children.

“We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, adding that “since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen about 240% in the US.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at present accepted the Pfizer-BioNTech inoculation for children as young as 12.

Other inoculation makers, such as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are also analyzing their inoculations on younger children.

The vaccine could greatly simplify the safe return of school children to physical presence in classes around the globe.

Many Western countries had been unwilling to inoculate children because of the absence of data obtainability on safety and effectiveness.

Data may validate vaccine efficiency in children, but some parents may still be disinclined to vaccinate their children.

This unwillingness could blunt the efficacy of inoculation operations.