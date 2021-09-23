PFMA Punjab withdraws strike call

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (Punjab Chapter) has withdrawn a strike call after successful negotiations with the government.

Addressing a press conference along with the PFMA office-bearers, Punjab Food director Umer Jehangir said that from today onwards 20kg flour bag would be sold at Rs1,100 in the open market.

Flanked by PFMA Punjab chairman Asim Raza Ahmed and other office-bearers, he said stringent action would be taken against dealers selling flour at higher rates.

Jehangir thanked the PFMA for withdrawing strike call and starting grinding at the government rates. He said that a summary containing PFMA demands has been forwarded to the Punjab Cabinet for approval.

Ahmed said that the strike call has been withdrawn on the assurance of accepting demands within eight days.

After the lapse of eight days, he said, the PFMA would decide future course of action. The sale of flour would be ensured at the government’s fixed price, he said, adding that reduction in grinding charges and the issuance of wheat quota to mills on population basis was not acceptable.