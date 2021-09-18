PIAF-Founders Alliance clinches LCCI polls

LAHORE: PIAF-Founders Alliance has won the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections unopposed for the year 2021/22.

The ruling panel achieved rare feast of winning all the executive committee slots without a contest after 29 years when one candidate each for corporate and associate class withdrew nomination papers on Saturday.

Three-member Election Commission, comprising Sohail Lashari, Kashif Younas Meher and Shahzad Azam Khan announced victory of eight eligible candidates for corporate and seven candidates for associate class. The seat reserved for women was also grabbed by the ruling panel without a contest.

In the corporate class, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Khalid Mehmood, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Rizwan Haider, Ahmed Ellahi, Muhammad Riaz ul Hassan, Muhammad Momin Ali Malik and Tariq Mehmood have been elected unopposed after Moazzam Rasheed withdrew nomination papers.

In the associate class, Mian Nauman Kabir, Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Haris Ateeq, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Usman and Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman have been elected after withdrawal of the nomination paper by Darshan Singh. Shamim Akhter has grabbed the seat reserved for women.

As per the schedule, the Election Commission will receive nomination papers for three office-bearers, president, senior vice president and vice president on September 27.

On the following day, the Executive Committee, comprising 32 members, including 16 from the corporate class, 14 from the associate class and two women entrepreneurs will elect the office-bearers.

As the entire Executive Committee belonged to the ruling panel, the office-bearers are likely to be elected unopposed and assume offices on October 1 after the annual general meeting.

PIAF has finalised Mian Nauman Kabir for the LCCI president slot, while Founders Group has yet to decide its candidates for the senior vice president and vice president offices.

Rehman Aziz Chan and Jabbar Khalid are eying SVP slot, while Haris Ateeq, Shahiz Nazir and Muhammad Yousaf Shah are lobbying within the group for the VP office.