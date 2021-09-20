Pilot sisters bring home height of delight

KARACHI: Maryam Masood and Erum Masood, pilot sisters, have become the first such pair to fly concurrently the Boeing 777 aircraft, spokesperson for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Daniyal Gilani said.

Maryam and Erum Masood have been flying different planes for a while but finally ended up flying the same plane recently.

Both sisters are first officers who usually fly different aircraft. They are second only to the pilot, who usually has longer experience.

Gilani said, “There is no known record of two real sisters having flown the same weight category aircraft concurrently. History was made when Erum was upgraded to fly a B-777,” he added.

PIA is Pakistan’s largest airline with around 40 aircraft in total. The government, which owns the majority share in the loss-making airline, has oscillated between selling it off and keeping it on several occasions.