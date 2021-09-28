Pilot spots Tortoise wandering on the runway of Tokyo Airport
When a tortoise was observed roaming on the runway at a Tokyo-area airport, flights were delayed for around 15 minutes.
A pilot preparing to take off on “Runway A” warned air control that there was a 1-foot tortoise on the tarmac, according to Narita Airport officials.
Five aircraft were delayed as a result of the animal’s presence, including an All Nippon Airways plane that was decked out in sea turtle livery for flights to and from Hawaii.
“In Hawaii, sea turtles are seen as bringing good luck, and we hope this turtle that came to see the flight off signals a bright future,” All Nippon Airways stated in a statement to The Mainichi.
The tortoise was caught in a net and returned to the airport’s retention pond, which is about 328 feet from the runway.
Also Read
Read More
Memes burst on life ‘before and after Instagram,' according to social satire
This is a collection of internet comedy from across the world. The...
African ‘Nutritious Burger Patty’ is made from 500,000 Flies
A burger patty made from thousands of flies is a unique treat...
Cheating in a test using ‘Bluetooth slippers’ gone viral on social media
While many were impressed by the brilliant concept, others replied on social...
South Korean woman falls pregnant in the mouth after eating squid
You've most likely learned a lot about reproduction in school. Females are...
New York: World's longest charcuterie board breaks Guinness World Record
When a group of New York foodies put together a 315-foot-long charcuterie...