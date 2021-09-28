Pilot spots Tortoise wandering on the runway of Tokyo Airport

When a tortoise was observed roaming on the runway at a Tokyo-area airport, flights were delayed for around 15 minutes.

A pilot preparing to take off on “Runway A” warned air control that there was a 1-foot tortoise on the tarmac, according to Narita Airport officials.

Five aircraft were delayed as a result of the animal’s presence, including an All Nippon Airways plane that was decked out in sea turtle livery for flights to and from Hawaii.

“In Hawaii, sea turtles are seen as bringing good luck, and we hope this turtle that came to see the flight off signals a bright future,” All Nippon Airways stated in a statement to The Mainichi.

The tortoise was caught in a net and returned to the airport’s retention pond, which is about 328 feet from the runway.