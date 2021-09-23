PM asks his team to set high-performance benchmark for next 2 years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged his cabinet members to stay focused on achieving the targets and make the political party stronger through performance delivery.

“We are ensuring that during our tenure, all the promises are met and all services delivered to the citizens,” he said during his address at the signing of two-year Performance Agreements 2021-23 with federal ministers at the PM Secretariat.

The signing was part of the prime minister’s comprehensive Civil Service Reforms Agenda, under which the government had initiated a management system that brought the entire federal government together through a single implementation tool of ‘Performance Agreements’.

The prime minister insisted that high-performance delivery in the next two years would make a smooth way ahead for the government to succeed in general polls.

“I want our party to achieve a standard where an MNA (member of National Assembly) wins, not on the basis of disbursement of development funds, but on the performance of the government,” he said.

PM Imran asked the heads of ministries to achieve the performance goals by setting high aspirations and evaluation of their own highs and lows.

He also mentioned that his government effectively tackled the side-by-side challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy.

The premier remained confident that his team would continue to work at full throttle.

He mentioned as the “biggest challenge” the persistent fight with a number of mafias that wanted a status quo for their vested interests.

“Now the mafia has started opposing the use of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) in the next general election because it had been the beneficiary of the existing system through corruption,” he said.

He pointed out that after 1970, every election was regarded as controversial but still no one wanted to rectify the problem.

Special Assistant to PM on Establishment Shehzad Arbab said a total of 41 ministries had prepared 1,100 initiatives for the next two years. Of these, 426 initiatives would be completed by June 2022 and 488 by June 2023 while 176 running initiatives would supplement the overall delivery of ministries for the next two years and beyond.

He said the Performance Agreements” had been finalized after a rigorous process of review and evaluation. Under the accords, all ministries have prepared work plans with a set of initiatives and quarterly targets to be achieved over the next two years.