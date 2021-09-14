PM Imran asks to prepare analytical report on results of cantonment board polls: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked to prepare an analytical report on the outcome of the cantonment board elections in the country, stated sources.

According to the sources, PM Imran has required the details of election results in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Peshawar.

The analytical report is intended to disinterring the details for the change in the party’s vote bank in rural and urban areas.

According to the unofficial results of the cantonment board elections, PML-N had appeared as the largest party in Punjab by winning 51 of the 113 wards in the province.

The unofficial results of 113 wards have claimed that PML-N won 51 seats, followed by PTI with 28 seats.

However, independent applicants had occurred triumphant on 32 seats in the state.

Besides analyzing other factor, the analytical report focuses on the selection of candidates for elections in big cities and the behavior of party leaders with voters and the supporters of PTI.

Whereas, the sources claimed that PTI’s office-bearers belonging to various cities will meet PM Imran Khan following the cabinet meeting today.

On the contrary, PTI has occurred as the biggest winner in cantonment board elections held across Pakistan.

According to the unofficial results, PTI obtained 63 seats, closely followed by PML-N which won 59.

Independent candidates bagged 52 seats.

The Opposition parties, PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven, and Awami National Party two.

The allied parties, MQM won 10, whereas Balochistan Awami Party secured two.