PM Imran Khan arrives in Dushanbe for SCO summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on Thursday for the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit.

According to the PM office, the premier was received by his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda in a red carpet welcome at the Dushanbe International Airport.

PM Imran, who is on a two-day trip to Tajikistan at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, is leading a high-level delegation that includes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, commerce advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, and National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf.

This is the third visit of the prime minister to central Asia.

Ahead of the departure, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the trip would prove to be a milestone for regional connectivity.

“PM would not only present Pakistan’s stance at the SCO platform, but would also meet several leaders of the region on the sidelines,” said Fawad.

This is PM Imran Khan’s third SCO heads of state meeting. He had earlier participated in SCO-CHS held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic in 2019 and SCO-CHS hosted by Russia by last year.

SCO is an 8-member permanent inter-governmental trans-regional Organisation that was established in Shanghai on 15 June 2001.

Pakistan became an SCO Observer in 2005 and a full member in June 2017 during Astana SCO-CHS Summit. Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other SCO members.

PM to hold bilateral meetings post-summit

The Foreign Office had announced a day before the PM’s departure that the premier would have bilateral talks with Tajik leaders.

“His talks with Tajik President will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity,” the FO had said.

It was also announced that PM Imran will also inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen have also been taken to Dushanbe.

“The Joint Business Forum will catalyze growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines,” said the statement.