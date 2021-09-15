PM Imran Khan needs People of ‘good character’ for election candidates

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked to find individuals consisting of a “good character” to be nominated as candidates for the local government elections in Punjab.

In a meeting with the PTI Punjab’s political team in Lahore, the PM stated delivered the directive.

During the meeting, the tests faced on the political and managerial fronts in Punjab were also deliberated.

“Individuals of good character and having public popularity should be brought to the fore,” said PM Imran Khan,

Imran ordered the team to start preparing for the upcoming local government elections.

The search for candidates for the elections should start now, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the Punjab chief minister will meet the party workers once a month for revising the development of election provisions.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan also allotted directives for raising the matter of fake votes from the last government in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).