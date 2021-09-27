PM lauds inclusion of Karachi coastal uplift plan in CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a ‘game changer’.

He also lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs during an address on Sunday in the capital.

The premier remained hopeful the inclusion of the Karachi coastal uplift plan would help in cleaning marine habitat for fishermen, developing low-income housing units, and creating investment opportunities.

Well done @MaritimeGovPK — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2021

The CPEC project focuses on road building and energy infrastructure to end chronic power shortages in Pakistan and to link China’s landlocked north-west with the deep-water port Gwadar on the Arabian Sea.

PM to visit Karachi today

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the much-awaited launch of the enormous Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). PM Imran is scheduled to perform the groundbreaking of the project today (Monday).

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail made the announcement on Sunday. Speaking to the media in Karachi, he said the ceremony would take place at Cantonment Railway Station.

کراچی والوں کا دہائیوں پرانا خواب کے شہر میں ایک جدید ٹرانسپورٹ کا نظام ہو جس کا کلیدی جز جدید سرکلر ریلوے ہو، پورا ہونے جا رہا ہے. آج وزیراعظم عمران خان کراچی میں اس KCR منصوبے کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے. #kcrBecomesReality — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 27, 2021

Ismail revealed the Rs250 billion worth Karachi Circular Railway project is likely to be completed in three years.

The track of KCR comprises 43 kilometres, and 16 stations will be set up, said Radio Pakistan.

According to the governor, Green Line Bus Service will be operationalized next month, and the K-4 water supply project will be completed by the end of 2023.