PM lauds inclusion of Karachi coastal uplift plan in CPEC

APP News Agency

27th Sep, 2021. 10:03 am
PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a ‘game changer’.

He also lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs during an address on Sunday in the capital.

The premier remained hopeful the inclusion of the Karachi coastal uplift plan would help in cleaning marine habitat for fishermen, developing low-income housing units, and creating investment opportunities.

The CPEC project focuses on road building and energy infrastructure to end chronic power shortages in Pakistan and to link China’s landlocked north-west with the deep-water port Gwadar on the Arabian Sea.

PM to visit Karachi today

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the much-awaited launch of the enormous Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). PM Imran is scheduled to perform the groundbreaking of the project today (Monday).

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail made the announcement on Sunday. Speaking to the media in Karachi, he said the ceremony would take place at Cantonment Railway Station.

Ismail revealed the Rs250 billion worth Karachi Circular Railway project is likely to be completed in three years.

The track of KCR comprises 43 kilometres, and 16 stations will be set up, said Radio Pakistan.

According to the governor, Green Line Bus Service will be operationalized next month, and the K-4 water supply project will be completed by the end of 2023.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

57 mins ago
PTI saves billion of rupees by ensuring transparency in road projects: Murad

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that...
1 hour ago
PM Imran shares pictures of Buddhist temple on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared on Twitter pictures of the ancient...
1 hour ago
Balochistan: Sepoy embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists’ attack on military post

The terrorists on Sunday targeted Security Forces’ post in Mach, Balochistan, where...
10 hours ago
There will be an additional tax on the electricity bills of those who work from home

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) member Internal Revenue Operations Qaiser Iqbal has...
10 hours ago
Shipment of imported sugar for utility stores reached Pakistan

A consignment of 28,760 metric tonnes of imported sugar has reached Pakistan....
10 hours ago
FBR server disruption, difficulties for online tax return submitters

Online Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) server disruptions have caused severe problems...