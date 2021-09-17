PM New Zealand Jacinda Ardern appreciated Pakistan the way they hosted he NZ players

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that she completely support New Zealand Cricket’s decision to abort its Pakistan tour as the safety of the players was vital.

“When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team,” stated Ardern in a statement.

“I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.”

Whereas, the New Zealand Cricket Board informed Pakistan Cricket Board and government that they have been “alerted to some security alert” and have postponed the series planned to be conducted in Pakistan without consultation.

NZC chief David White stated that it was difficult to go on with the matches given the security uncertainties.

“We cannot cooperate on the safety of our players”, David White.

PCB has organized pronounced hosting and we comprehend it comes as a shock we postponed the match last minute, he said, but added that it was done after their government’s alert.

Whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan also talked to the New Zealand premier Jacinda Adern individually and relieved her that Pakistan has the “best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team”.

“Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams,” PCB said following the event.

However, the security officials with the New Zealand team were content with security preparations made by the Pakistan Government during their stay here, PCB said.

Furthermore, PCB said it is eager to endure the arranged matches.

The cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world “will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal.”