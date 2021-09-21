PM revives country’s sinking economy: official

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only revived the country’s sinking economy but also put it in the right direction, an official said on Tuesday.

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the country’s exports registered only no growth during the five years tenure of the previous government led by the incompetent prime minister Abbasi.

He said the $20 billion current account deficit was a great achievement for those who wanted to escape accountability, he said, adding that those who had been plundering the national wealth for 30 years were now demanding three-year accountability.

Three years have passed, but corrupt ‘Sharifs’ and their courtiers involved in looting national wealth could not answer to their corruption, he added.

Gill said that the fugitive who had fled the country under the pretext of taking medical treatment did not return to the country despite the lapse of three years.