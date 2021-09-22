PM said ‘Harnay Sai Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ to the Pakistan team before T20 World Cup

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan met Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad at Prime Minister House in order to boost the morale of national players ahead of the World Cup.

As per the Special Assistant to PM, Shahbaz Gill and senator Faisal Javed, PM had a fruitful meeting with the players where he also gave them tips.

PM also told players that ‘Harnay Sai Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ and fight till the last ball, he also assured the players that the people of Pakistan are behind their team, regardless of the results.

PM also instructed players to stay focused while fielding and make strategies as per the situation.

Imran Khan said, “The path to success is the path of truth and honesty. One can change his destiny with effort and hard work,”

“Step on the field with confidence and a winning spirit. You have to play aggressively, a team that plays defensively never wins,”

On the other hand, during the meeting PM gave tips to the skipper Babar Azam regarding captaincy, and cited that Babar is a brilliant and versatile batsman.

He opined that Babar will be the best batter in South Asia going forward because of his technique.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja was also there in the meeting. The players will now play National T20 Cup, starting from tomorrow at Rawalpindi Stadium.