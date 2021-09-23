Power generation up 10% in August

KARACHI: Total power generation for August 2021 was recorded at 16,078GWh, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than the same month last year. On a sequential basis, the power generation surged 3 per cent.

Incorporating the latest numbers, the total generation for the eight months of CY21 (January-August 2021) lands at 93,934GWh, nearly 11 per cent more than what was seen during the same period last year.

Comparing the fuel mix, it has changed substantially in the eight months of CY21. The biggest change was seen in the share of hydel generation, which declined from 32 per cent during the eight months of CY20 to 27 per cent during the same period of CY21.

On the flip side, the share of furnace oil (FO) in the fuel mix has gone up from 4 per cent to 7 per cent over the period. Meanwhile, the share of coal, gas and regasified liquefied natural gas remained mostly unchanged.

The substantial decline in hydel generation was also visible in the per unit fuel cost, which shot up from Rs4.58/KWh during the eight months of CY20 to Rs5.77/KWh during the eight months of CY21.

The fuel cost per unit has been north bound since November 2020, a trend that is likely to continue, as winter approaches and fossil fuels such as LNG and FO gain importance in the overall fuel mix.

Meanwhile, the earnings of the listed power generation sector have portrayed a sharp uptick of 22 per cent during FY21 led by lower finance costs and the rupee depreciation.

The payouts of the power companies have significantly improved, as well, due to the first tranche payment of the circular debt reduction plan of the government in June 2021.