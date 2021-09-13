President Alvi praises PTI govt’s economic performance and welfare initiatives

Presi­dent Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday addressed a joint sitting of parliament marking the start of the fourth parliamentary year of the National Assembly.

Alvi started his speech by congratulating the members of parliament on the start of the new parliamentary year and uttered the wish that democratic standards and “tradition of tolerance” thrived in Pakistan.

While talking about the economic tasks last year, the president noted that world economies contracted due to the negative significances of the Covid-19 pandemic, but due to the government’s practical policies, “Pakistan’s economic performance was better compared to other countries.”

The president stated: “Despite you making noise, you will have to accept the reality.”

He noted that in the financial year 2021-21, Pakistan’s exports augmented to $25.3 billion, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange “broke all past records and became Asia’s best-performing market and world’s fourth-best”.

The overseas investors had revealed confidence in government policies and business confidence had amplified by 60 percent, he said.

“People paying tax in such large numbers shows complete trust in government policies,” Alvi said.

Commending the management for planning and applying laws and measures to address the necessities of the Financial Action Task Force.

“Not only has there been speed in financial activities but also opportunities for livelihood have been created,” he added.

He recognized the 2.77pc development in the agriculture sector and admired a government inventiveness to deliver skills training to youth under which he said 1.7 million youngsters had been delivered prospects.

The president stated that with the help of technologies such as cloud computing, software development, and data analysis, there was an opportunity of attaining faster development, while the youth could help in controlling cyber defense and security issues.

“Because of corruption and wrong priorities, we were not only deprived of progress but also left behind the world in human development indicators,” he said.

He stated that a number of social protection measures declared by the government is focused on humans under the umbrella of the Ehsaas program.

Rs260bn has been kept by the government through which 12 million families will be given cash income, while Rs100bn had been reserved for the Kamyab Jawan program to give loans to the youth to start businesses, stated the President.

So far 18 million families were profiting from the health cards.

The president also emphasized the need to pay attention to population control and demanded the government to upsurge backing in this regard.

“We need to make the family size small in accordance with Quranic verses … We need to make this popular,” he said.

Alvi said the government had paid

He also highlighted that “special attention” to the rights of women and special needs persons and new laws had been given.

“In recent days, incidents of sexual violence against women emerged due to which everyone is sad and I think it is a national responsibility to take steps to curb such incidents,” he said.

“Making videos while an [harassment] incident is taking place does not suit the Pakistani society, so it will have to protect women so they can wander freely.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken steps such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean and Green Pakistan programs to handle the issue “not for votes but for generations to come”.

“Electronic Voting Machines are an important tool that will bring transparency, give timely results and keep voter identity secret,” he said. “The old ballot paper system is also included in this. I am requesting not to make it a political football; it is related to the country’s future.”

Steps are also being taken to include overseas Pakistanis in the political process such as I-voting, adding that he hoped all parties would collaborate in this regard, stated President Alvi.

The president said India was resorting to “ethnic cleansing” of Kashmiris and meting out enormous prejudice to the people of occupied Kashmir.

“In February 2019, India violated our air sovereignty so we gave a befitting response and shot down their plane and returned their pilot,” he recalled.

“I want to make clear to India to stop the oppression in India and fulfill the [Kashmiris’] promise of self-determination.”

“The world must realize that India is involved in terrorism activities against Pakistan,” he added.

Whereas the opposition has alleged the PTI government and the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser of violating the Constitution by not permitting a debate on the presidential address through­out the third parliamentary year that ended on Aug 13.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an alliance of some opposition parties had declared that it would reject the joint sitting of parliament and join media workers’ protest outside the parliament house on Sept 13.