President urges corporate sector to promote Brand Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the corporate sector of the country to promote Brand Pakistan by achieving distinction through their trustworthiness and vision.

The president, addressing the “Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit”, said currently the vested interests dominated the morality in international relations and Pakistan could emerge as the leader by making up for this deficiency.

Despite massive human rights abuses by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, there was no action from the international community to address the agonies of Kashmiri people, mainly because of economic interests.

Held by Nutshell Conferences and Martin Dow, the moot was attended by representatives of various corporate sector organisations from banking, telecom, IT, business solutions and others.

The president said the Western powers, advocating human rights, let the homeless people drown in the Mediterranean but, contrarily, Pakistan set an example of morality by hosting around four million refugees.

He lauded the corporate sector for carrying out the welfare works under the corporate social responsibility during the distressing times.

The president said having faced defeat in the Vietnam war, the United States did not learn a lesson rather entered into another war in the 90s.

Referring to the fake news phenomenon, President Alvi said that the same phenomenon was said to be behind New Zealand’s decision to abandon the Pakistan tour recently.

The very tendency would have a huge impact on the future generations, as it impacted even the US elections, he added. The president called for improving the communication skills to leave no room for any misunderstanding.

The successful elimination of terrorism, welfare works during floods and discipline showed during the Covid-19 were, in fact, the strengths of Pakistan, which would also define the future course for the country.

The president informed the gathering that no nation could progress merely on the basis of resources; rather it was the broad mindedness and intellect, which led them to the point.

On the basis of the intellect of its scientists, Pakistan became an atomic power within a span of seven years, he said.

Earlier, Founder of Nutshell Conferences Azfar Hassan said that they planned to make the summit an annual feature and prove it as one of the biggest moots in the region.