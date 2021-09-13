Prince William and Prince Harry, they’re not quite ready to put the past behind them

In the midst of the Sussexes’ battle with the royal conflict, Prince William and Harry are not yet ready to mend their schism.

According to US weekly hosts Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi, the brothers are not on good terms.

According to Garibaldi, “Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie made some shocking new claims about the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William.”

“He basically said that the two of them are never going to see eye to eye and probably won’t get back on track for quite some time.

“This is some shocking news because we always get stories saying they are talking again or things are getting back to normal.”

“Omid Scobie pretty much has a direct line to Harry and Meghan and he is pretty much saying Harry and William are not on good terms at all.”

Mulshine concurred, noting that royal admirers want to see the brothers reconcile. She also spoke on whether other members of the royal family should step in.

Mulshine said, “Isn’t it funny how we all just want them to all be friends again? Nobody wants this, didn’t Omid also say that no senior royals have stepped in to help them mend fences.”

“To me, that sounds like all the senior royals are also mad at Prince Harry,” she added.