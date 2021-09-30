Provincial govts asked to resolve farmers’ issues

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to resolve the issues of farmers on priority basis by allotting a special category for them on the Pakistan Citizens Portal.

On the instructions of the prime minister, special directives were issued by the Prime Minister Delivery Unit, through a letter, to the provincial governments for resolution of the problems of farmers.

The prime minister directed that the government officers should resolve the issues of farmers on priority basis.

The farmers could register their issues and complain directly at the Citizens Portal and they would not have to visit government offices.

The chief secretaries would prepare a quarterly report of officers who would be designated to resolve the issues of farmers. Around 123 officers had been given duties for resolving the problems of the farmers.

Forty three officers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 57 in Punjab, 12 in Balochistan, four in Sindh, four at the federal level, two in Kashmir and one in Gilgit-Baltistan were given the duties.

The farmers could register their complaints regarding Kissan Card, fertiliser, seeds, water theft, crops, pesticides and 52 other issues.

According to the letter, a campaign would also be launched for creating awareness among the farmers.