PTV suffers a loss of Rs 250 million due to the cancellation of New Zealand and England series, Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry stated that Pakistan Television (PTV) suffered a loss of Rs 250 million due to the termination of the cricket series against New Zealand and England.

Fawad Ch while addressing a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting stated that Pakistan will have to pay a price for saying “absolutely not” to the entire world.

The minister said “It would be incorrect to state that the income of people in the country has not augmented but the income of farmers has gone up by Rs 11,00 billion and the income of a laborer has also augmented.”

“There is a shortage of labor in the textile industry,” he further added that the income of 70% of the populace has amplified considerably, while the government is announcing grants for the poor.

The federal cabinet has sanctioned a 44 percent upsurge in the house rent ceiling of government employees, stated Chaudhry.

He said the house rent ceiling of government employees is reviewed every three years and the PTI government has taken this step to deliver immense help to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to 22.

The minister also stated that the cabinet approved the addition of Uzbekistan to the Business Visa List under which the Pakistani embassy in Tashkent can produce multiple visas for five years to the business community.

It is a step forward to strengthen business and trade relations between the two countries, he said.

Import and exhibition of regional countries movies have also been permitted to recuperate cinema and film industry in Pakistan, he said.

He said Canadian Punjabi movies and films from Iran and Turkey will be displayed in Pakistani cinemas.

Fawad stated that the government is providing inducements to cinema houses and an enormous relief is being given to the film industry on taxes.