Punjab government reduces sales tax for home-based chefs
LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to reduce the sales tax being charged on commissions for home-based chefs, a statement said.
The rebate reduces sales tax from 16 per cent to 5 per cent, allowing better profitability and growth potential for the home-based chefs operating on online food delivery platforms such as foodpanda.
The home-based chefs are essentially people operating out of their home kitchens who sell food through online platforms.
Foodpanda currently has several thousand registered home-based chefs who have been taken on-board after stringent routine checks for food hygiene, quality, safety, packaging, etc.
The company’s aim is to increase the home-based chefs base in the next two years and take it up to 100,000 registered home-based chefs.
Nauman Sikandar, CEO of foodpanda, said: “This initiative by the government of Punjab is in line with our vision of creating a favourable business environment for home-based chefs, as they represent a major segment of our portfolio. This move will help grow a new sector, which has significant potential for financial and economic inclusion, specifically women economic empowerment. It would be ideal that other provinces also follow [the] suit and implement the same for [the] home-based chefs.”
Zainulabidin Sahi, chairman of the Punjab Revenue Authority, said: “This step by the Punjab government will support [the] home-based entrepreneurs and drive economic viability for a large segment of the society. The home-based chefs business can help create an enabling environment, which is well-aligned with the government’s poverty alleviation plans.”
The visionary step by the Punjab government must be supported by other provinces, as the sector continues to grow exponentially across the country.
Read More
Winner's Draw List Of Rs 200 Prize bond Announced today at Muzaffarabad
LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to reduce the sales tax...
How to Check Rs 200 Prize bond Winner's list Online ?
LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to reduce the sales tax...
Rs 200 Prize bond list 2021 has announced today, Draw No 87 (Muzaffarabad)
LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to reduce the sales tax...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 15th Sept 2021
LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to reduce the sales tax...
New gold prices have emerged in the United Arab Emirates
LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to reduce the sales tax...