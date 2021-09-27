Punjab govt directs sugar sale at Rs89.75/kg

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued directed the deputy commissioners to ensure availability and sale of sugar at Rs89.75/kilogram.

The directives were issued at a meeting jointly chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat.

The minister expressed displeasure over the sale of essential commodities at exorbitant prices in some cities and directed to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

He said failure to implement own notified prices was a big question mark on the performance of the administration, adding that the sale of sugar, flour and other commodities at higher prices would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those responsible for negligence.

He directed the officers to comply with the instructions regarding closure of shops for profiteering.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to carry out physical verification of the stocks in the sugar mills. He also directed the administration and police to keep a close eye on the transportation of sugar to check hoarding.

The main reason for instability in the prices of agricultural commodities was the poor market system, he said and ordered strict action against the officials of market committees involved in corruption and irregularities.

The improvement in the supply chain system, as well as administrative measures were needed for bringing stability in the prices, he said, and directed ensuring display of rate lists at prominent place at all the shops and strict action in case of violation.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments, including industries, agriculture and food, PITB chairman, commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting, while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.